10,275 Shares in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suzano by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,024,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 5.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 539,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Suzano by 362.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 367,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Suzano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Suzano stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Suzano S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

