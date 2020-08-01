100,656 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion and a PE ratio of 32.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $64.52.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

