1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.81

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 26375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.44.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.24 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

