-$1.08 EPS Expected for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($1.02). Twin River Worldwide reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 311.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRWH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRWH opened at $21.56 on Monday. Twin River Worldwide has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin River Worldwide (TRWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH)

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.