-$1.08 EPS Expected for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($1.02). Twin River Worldwide reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 311.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRWH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRWH opened at $21.56 on Monday. Twin River Worldwide has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31.

