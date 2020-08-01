-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 2,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $30,860.00. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.