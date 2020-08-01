-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 2,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $30,860.00. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

