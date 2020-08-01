-$0.19 EPS Expected for Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.17). Bellus Health reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLU. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mackie downgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bellus Health from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of NYSE:BLU opened at $2.62 on Monday. Bellus Health has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Bellus Health in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the first quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bellus Health by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the period.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

