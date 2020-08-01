-$0.10 EPS Expected for Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Loop Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Loop Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Loop Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 30,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Loop Industries by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 641,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 20.53, a current ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

