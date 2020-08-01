-$0.07 EPS Expected for Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Acasti Pharma posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acasti Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 77,179 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 219,597 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 166.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 123,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

