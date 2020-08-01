-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s earnings. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S reported earnings of ($2.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07).

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVXV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S by 286.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BVXV stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

