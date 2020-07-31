Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,665 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

