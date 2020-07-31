Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,921 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Jaguar Listed Property LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $7,800,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 83.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 452,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,854,000 after purchasing an additional 206,093 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $117.52 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

