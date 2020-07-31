Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,699 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $634.24.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $647.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $587.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.60. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $659.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.