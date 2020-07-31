Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 78,613 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 78,613 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Indl Alliance S raised Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

NYSE TRP opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

