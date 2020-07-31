Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,834 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in L3Harris by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in L3Harris by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its stake in L3Harris by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX opened at $173.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.72 and a 200 day moving average of $192.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.