Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,645 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Realty worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA grew its position in Duke Realty by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 993,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,166,000 after purchasing an additional 231,380 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 63,130 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 119,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.55.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRE opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

