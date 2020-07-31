Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 23,964 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,610 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,964 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $55.99 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

