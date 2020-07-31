Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 22,019 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,030 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 22,019 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 371.9% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 254,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.84.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

