Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 19,784 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,784 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,437,000 after buying an additional 985,864 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 35.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,035,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after buying an additional 797,159 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 41.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,098,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,559,000 after buying an additional 619,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $63.09 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

