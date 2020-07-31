Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 19,767 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,767 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 174.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $45,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $15,609,756.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,553,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,894 shares of company stock valued at $17,988,156. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

