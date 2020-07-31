Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 140,225 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140,225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of PulteGroup worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 77.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 110.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.76.

PulteGroup stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.