Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,233 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,183,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP stock opened at $432.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $441.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.09 and a 200-day moving average of $363.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.