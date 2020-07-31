Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,192 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,365,090. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

