Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $187.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $188.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

