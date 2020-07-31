Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 594.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,415 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after purchasing an additional 872,906 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,345,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $70,121,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Argus decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.57.

GD opened at $148.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.87 and a 200-day moving average of $152.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.