Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,533 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 44,882 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of F5 Networks worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3,083.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,762 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 164.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after purchasing an additional 790,058 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 1,122.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $94,960,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 35.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 619,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,780 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $666,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,467,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angus James Bruce Robertson sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,062.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,727. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.76.

FFIV stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.72. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.32.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

