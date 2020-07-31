Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.79 Million Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,718 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,864,000 after buying an additional 1,468,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,417,000 after purchasing an additional 437,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

