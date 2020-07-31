Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,469 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 162.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $281,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,330,898.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,297 shares of company stock worth $1,971,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Shares of GPN opened at $176.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

