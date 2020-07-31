Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.06 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,069 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 240.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 665.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 77.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

