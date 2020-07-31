Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,102 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,781,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,628,000 after purchasing an additional 524,097 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. UBS Group increased their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of KR opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,059 shares of company stock worth $7,485,124. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

