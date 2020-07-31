Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,502 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Ventas worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 398,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,577,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $409,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE:VTR opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.