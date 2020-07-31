Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,533 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,482,518,000 after buying an additional 597,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,092,000 after buying an additional 121,299 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,548,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,964,000 after buying an additional 185,429 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,449,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,758,000 after buying an additional 256,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,039,000 after buying an additional 71,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.35.

Shares of ALXN opened at $104.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.