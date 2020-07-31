Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 24,930 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 146.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.61.

ODFL stock opened at $180.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.56. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $104.61 and a 1-year high of $190.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

