Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 11,877 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $13,284,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 266.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,965,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.75.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.57, for a total transaction of $811,585.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,316 shares of company stock valued at $12,240,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $304.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

