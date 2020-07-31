Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,643 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 267,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 40.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

