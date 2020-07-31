Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Shares in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 516,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Baker Hughes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. AXA purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $361,242,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $4,771,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. Baker Hughes Company has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

