Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 94,813 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 401,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,813 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 44.2% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.