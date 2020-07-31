Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 41,744 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,744 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 102,912 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of EXPD opened at $83.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $83.94.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

