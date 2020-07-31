Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,148 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verisign were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 913,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,322,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,628. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $208.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.99. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

