Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 12,295 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $911,217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,991,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,451 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after purchasing an additional 678,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,219,000 after purchasing an additional 591,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,398,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,949,000 after purchasing an additional 574,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $69.00 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

