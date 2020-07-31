Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $61.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Z stock opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $70.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $50,637.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $42,328.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,200.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,438 shares of company stock valued at $63,338,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

