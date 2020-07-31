Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Lowered to $110.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Get Zendesk alerts:

NYSE ZEN opened at $100.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.57 and a beta of 1.33. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $101.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $3,680,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,367,995.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 26,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $2,071,860.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,594 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,424. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.