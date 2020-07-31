Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CADE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $18.28.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.63%.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,368.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 128,560 shares of company stock valued at $788,391. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

