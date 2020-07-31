Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Yum China stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. Yum China has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

