Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and XpresSpa Group (NYSE:XSPA) Head to Head Survey

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Yelp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 4.29 -$21.22 million N/A N/A Yelp $1.01 billion 1.77 $40.88 million $0.52 48.06

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for XpresSpa Group and Yelp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Yelp 3 12 3 0 2.00

Yelp has a consensus price target of $27.53, indicating a potential upside of 10.18%. Given Yelp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yelp is more favorable than XpresSpa Group.

Risk and Volatility

XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yelp has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Yelp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -65.60% -1,401.12% -72.24% Yelp 2.34% 3.24% 2.25%

Summary

Yelp beats XpresSpa Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences through its Website and mobile application; and business listing products. The company's Yelp platform enables consumers to order flowers, purchase event tickets, and book spa and salon appointments. In addition, it offers Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. Further, the company provides other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; and Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation. Its other services also include Yelp WiFi Marketing product for businesses to create on-premises WiFi access for customers and advertise products on the WiFi log-in page, as well as collect contact and social media information from customers. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. Yelp Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

