Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$478.58 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YRI. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$8.56 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.11 and a 12-month high of C$9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

