Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Xylem in a report released on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89. Xylem has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in Xylem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B increased its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 14.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

