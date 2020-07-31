Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Raised to $110.00 at Mizuho

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.95.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.35.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,045.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,107 shares of company stock worth $1,894,258 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 102.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.