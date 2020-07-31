Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Stock Position Decreased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,959 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $69.00 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.37.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

