Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,219,000 after buying an additional 591,600 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,166,000 after buying an additional 180,196 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,028,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,622,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,963,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,017,000 after buying an additional 111,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.37. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

