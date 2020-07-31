WSFS Financial Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.95 million.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

WSFS stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $190,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

